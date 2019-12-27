|
Rae Alexander (McBratney)
New Berlin - Rae Alexander (McBratney) of New Berlin WI passed away on Monday December 2nd, 2019. Rae was born on July 13, 1936 in Oak Park Illinois, the daughter of Arthur and Hazel McBratney. Rae spent her childhood in Atchison Kansas. Rae married Gary Alexander in 1956. She worked at GE Healthcare for 25 years. She was an avid reader, and also enjoyed gardening, crafts and cooking.
Rae was a loving mom to Tracy (Paul), Stephen (Kim), Stephanie, and Brian. She was the proud Grandma of Matthew, Adam (Brittany), Austin, Payton, Paige, Jessica, and Isabella. Great grandma to Alia, Aubrey, and Charley.
Rae was also loved by her sister Joan, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
"We will always miss her, but take comfort that she is always with us."
A graveside ceremony is planned for Spring of 2020 in Atchison Kansas.
The family would like to express gratitude for the outpouring of support and kindness. Rae was a supporter of the MACC (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.) fund and a former member of St. Marks Church in Atchison and would appreciate donations in lieu of flowers.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019