Waterford - Grisius (nee Wessel), Rae Ann, June 12, 2020. 63 years old of Waterford. Preceded in death by her husband Donald Grisius. Beloved mother of Kevin (Angie), Steven (Christy), & Sara. Loving sister of Mike (Tina), Lynn (Rich), Jean (Joe), Joe (Mari), & Jim (Lynn). Caring grandmother of Alexis, Shawn, Layla, Liam, & Lahna. Further survived by other relatives & friends. Rae was a dedicated school bus driver of many years for the Waterford area. She loved traveling, shopping, & spending time with family & friends. She will be dearly missed. Visitation Friday 6/19 at St. Thomas in Waterford, 10am - 12pm. Due to COVID19, attendance at mass is limited to 50. Visitation on a 10 person cycle.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
