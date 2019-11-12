|
|
Rae Ann J. Mitchell
South Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 surrounded by family. Loving wife to Mike Mitchell. Beloved mother to Jamie, Michael (Jamie) and Amy (Shaun). Also survived by many grandchildren, sister Mary Megna and her nephew James (fiancee Maggie). Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) on Friday, November 15 from 10 to 11 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019