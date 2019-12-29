Services
West Allis - (Nee Oelke) Age 78. After a courageous battle with cancer, our dear sweet, sister Rae Ellen found peace on Christmas Day 2019 while surrounded by her family. Dearly beloved sister of Jeanne Kraus and Raymond (Debrah) Oelke. Wonderful Auntie "Do Do" of John, Kenneth, Steven, Andrew (Amy), Kristin Rae, Carly, Joseph, Jeffrey, Katie (Dennis), and Sarah. Also loved by countless other Oelke and Matowski family members, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends including her dear friend, Ramona. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donny; parents, Raymond and Larelda Oelke; brother, Chuckie Oelke; sister, Susy Asher and special brother-in-law Allen Kraus. Rae Ellen enjoyed spending time with family, bowling, gardening and a good dry gin martini on the rocks with a twist. Private family services.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019
