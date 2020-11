Rae Lynn MarshSouth Milwaukee - (Née Martin). Passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 71 years. There will be a time of gathering on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM, until time of Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy. If so desired, memorials to the family appreciated. For complete obituary, please visit our website: