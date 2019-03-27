|
Matta, Rafaela "Tina" (Nee Castro) Born To Eternal Life on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Octavio. Loving mother of Michael (Jenny), George (Barbara) and David (Su). Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Samantha, Annalis, J. Michael and Elena. Great-grandmother of Marz Cole. Tina is also loved and will be missed by relatives and friends in the US and Puerto Rico. Tina was the "House Engineer" at both St. Hedwig's Parish and later at St. Alexander's Parish in Milwaukee. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at ST. BERNARD PARISH, 1500 Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. To receive this obit/directions text 1840164 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019