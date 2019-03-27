Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Rafaela Matta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rafaela "Tina" Matta

Notice Condolences Flowers

Rafaela "Tina" Matta Notice
Matta, Rafaela "Tina" (Nee Castro) Born To Eternal Life on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Octavio. Loving mother of Michael (Jenny), George (Barbara) and David (Su). Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Samantha, Annalis, J. Michael and Elena. Great-grandmother of Marz Cole. Tina is also loved and will be missed by relatives and friends in the US and Puerto Rico. Tina was the "House Engineer" at both St. Hedwig's Parish and later at St. Alexander's Parish in Milwaukee. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at ST. BERNARD PARISH, 1500 Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. To receive this obit/directions text 1840164 to 414-301-6422
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now