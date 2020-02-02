Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Rainer H. Groschupf

Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020. Age 82. Beloved husband of Christine. Loving father of Mike Groschupf and Karen (Paul) Martens. Proud grandpa of Alex and Nathan Martens. Dear brother of Dieter Groschupf. Further survived by his sister-in-law Meta Holzmann, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 21600 W. CAPITOL DR. on Friday, February 7 from 11 AM to 11:45 AM. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to Children's Hospital appreciated.

Rainer was a retired watchmaker.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
