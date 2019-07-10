|
Ross, Ralph A. Born 1931, died July 9th at the age of 87. Reunited with his Bride of 52 years, LaVerne (nee Jakubowski). Survived by children Randy (Nancy), Ross and Cheryl (Doug) Hunt; Grandkids Randy (Julie), Dr. Dan (Ashley) and Jason (Eileen) Dion, Brittany and Kylie; Great-grandchildren Alex, Matt, Olivia, Alyssa, Owen, Isabel, Emlia, Payton, Hailey, Sean, Delaney and Madison, and his four-legged companion Kirby. Also survived by a brother-in-law, a sister-in-law and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ralph was a Korea war vet Honorably discharged, 11th Airborne paratrooper, 53 jumps and 2 jumps with grandkids for his 80th Birthday. Served As a Milwaukee Police Officer from 5/7/1956 to 12/31/1990. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at ST. ROMAN PARISH, 1710 W. Bolivar Ave., Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment with full Military Honors to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. His wish, in lieu of flowers, a donation in Ralph's name, to Milwaukee Police Fallen Hero's Fund. To receive this obit/directions text 1851810 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019