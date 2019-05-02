Services
Ralph C. Kaczor

Ralph C. Kaczor Notice
Kaczor, Ralph C. Found peace April 29, 2019. Loving father of Therese and Madeline; cherished by his mother Joan Kaczor, sisters Diane Bozicevich and Christine McCowan, brother James Kaczor (Arlene Merritt), sisters-in-law Julie (Jonathan) Fletcher and Linda (Bruce) Livermore; and further survived by extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife Marie Kaczor and father Ralph A. Kaczor. Special thanks to the staff of Froedtert Hospital and Inpatient Hospice. Ralph was a graduate of UW-Milwaukee and worked in marketing. He loved spending time with family and friends, attending various sporting/entertainment events and traveling to warm destinations. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Ralph's name may be directed to Special Olympics of Wisconsin, ASPCA, or MDA.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2019
