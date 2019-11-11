Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Schuler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph C. Schuler

Add a Memory
Ralph C. Schuler Notice
Ralph C. Schuler

Brookfield - Passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019 at age 91. Devoted husband of Alice (nee Spicuzza). Kind and loving father of Susan (Scott) Nygren, Robert (Susie) and Karyn (Steven) Zorn. Proud grandfather of Anthony (Alyssa), Sarah (Jenny) and Mattie. He was also loved and will be missed by his furry friend Ellie, additional family members and friends.

Ralph was the former president of Standard Lamp Company.

Private services.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline