Ralph C. Schuler
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019 at age 91. Devoted husband of Alice (nee Spicuzza). Kind and loving father of Susan (Scott) Nygren, Robert (Susie) and Karyn (Steven) Zorn. Proud grandfather of Anthony (Alyssa), Sarah (Jenny) and Mattie. He was also loved and will be missed by his furry friend Ellie, additional family members and friends.
Ralph was the former president of Standard Lamp Company.
Private services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019