Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
1939 - 2019
West Bend - age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born on October 19, 1939 in Milwaukee to Herman and Regina (nee Eischen) Arndt.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Jerelyn "Jeri" (nee Stimac); daughter, Pam (Terry) Brant; son, Steven Arndt; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings; his dog, Maggie, other relatives and friends. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents and his son T.R..

A Memorial Service will be at 3:00PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home Monday, December 16th from 1:00PM until 2:45PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the (620 S. 76th Street, Suite 160 Milwaukee, WI 53214-1599).

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
