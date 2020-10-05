1/1
Ralph D. Budnik
Ralph D. Budnik

Formerly of Franklin and Milwaukee, was born to eternal life on October 4, 2020 at age 90. He served in the Army from 1951 -1953, stationed in Yokohama, Japan during the Korean conflict. Ralph worked his entire professional career for Layton Park Building and Loan which became First Savings and is now Associated Bank. His passion was baseball. Ralph also worked for many years for Sanfelippo Sod Farm tagging and selling Christmas trees and worked for the American United Taxi Cab Service Inc..

Ralph was the devoted husband of Joan (Muth) for 66 years until her death in 2017.

He was a proud and loving father of Jan (the late Bill) Thullen, Elaine (Dave) Radish, Tom (Jill) Budnik, Susan (Harley) Thomas, Nancy (Ric) Komorowski; grandfather of Amanda (Mark), Liz (Tim), Jackie (Robert), Jordan, Hannah, Mollie, Megan, Mike (Jess), AJ and Cody; and great-grandfather of Charlotte, William, Henry, Emmett, Lola and Libby. He leaves behind many friends.

Plans for a memorial service are deferred to a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Our Lady of Lourdes, Milwaukee, 3722 S. 58th St, Milwaukee, WI 53220.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
