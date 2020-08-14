1/
Ralph D. Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph D. Cook

Greendale, WI - Ralph was born on January 2, 1930 and found peace on August 10, 2020 at age 90. He is survived by his loving wife Janet (Schultz), daughter Lisa (Jeff) Butzlaff and grandchildren Michael, Matthew (Linnea) and Kelsey. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Alma (Bandemor), brothers Robert (Florence), Russell (Yvonne) and in-laws Melvin and Elsie (Reinke) Schultz. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ralph was a Korean War veteran who proudly earned the Purple Heart military decoration during his tenure. He spoke highly of his career at Allen Bradley Company, retiring at the age of 57. He was a talented woodworker, loved working in his yard, his collections and helping others. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his family or friends. He was truly a selfless hero - always putting others first. As he would say "Don't worry about it".

A celebration of Ralph's life with full military honors will be held on Friday August 21st beginning at 1:00 PM with the service commencement at 3:00 PM at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (Oak Creek Chapel).

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated in Ralph's name to the VA Hospital Palliative Care Unit, 5000 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee WI 53295, Attn: Don Weir.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved