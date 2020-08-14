Ralph D. CookGreendale, WI - Ralph was born on January 2, 1930 and found peace on August 10, 2020 at age 90. He is survived by his loving wife Janet (Schultz), daughter Lisa (Jeff) Butzlaff and grandchildren Michael, Matthew (Linnea) and Kelsey. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Alma (Bandemor), brothers Robert (Florence), Russell (Yvonne) and in-laws Melvin and Elsie (Reinke) Schultz. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Ralph was a Korean War veteran who proudly earned the Purple Heart military decoration during his tenure. He spoke highly of his career at Allen Bradley Company, retiring at the age of 57. He was a talented woodworker, loved working in his yard, his collections and helping others. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his family or friends. He was truly a selfless hero - always putting others first. As he would say "Don't worry about it".A celebration of Ralph's life with full military honors will be held on Friday August 21st beginning at 1:00 PM with the service commencement at 3:00 PM at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (Oak Creek Chapel).In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated in Ralph's name to the VA Hospital Palliative Care Unit, 5000 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee WI 53295, Attn: Don Weir.