|
|
Doll, Ralph Passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 88. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara (nee Becker), children Christopher (Amy) Doll, Kyle (Rose) Doll, Char'i (Brian) Roberts, Jon Pfeiffer and Carol Pfeiffer, grandchildren Danyel, Zachary, Justin and Ben and great-grandson Saibyn. Further survived by his siblings June (the late Robert) Kohl, Loren (Judy) Doll and Gene (Audrey) Doll, sister-in-law Darlene Doll, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Ken Doll. Visitation at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, W156N8131 Pilgrim Rd, Menomonee Falls, Sunday, June 2 from 12:30 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the CMH Foundation or Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019