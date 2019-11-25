|
Ralph E. Bruesewitz
Milwaukee - Set sail and went on his final cruise on Sunday, November 17, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved husband of 67 years to Marilyn "Mike". Loving dad of Mark (Barbara), Cynthia (Zeke) Zydzik, Scott and the late Paul. Grandpa of Amy (Mike), Rosie, Matthew, Bryan (Anna) and Sara. Great-grandpa of Gwenevere, Cassandra, Mikie, Jacob, Owen and Clara. Great-great-grandpa of Anaii. Further survived by other family and friends.
Ralph was a United States Marine Corps. veteran serving during the Korean War as a flight instructor. Since his retirement from General Motors he enjoyed a full life, boating, golfing, winter skiing, traveling, and an avid collector of woodworking tools. Ralph was a life member of South Shore Yacht Club.
Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. If desired, memorials in Ralph's memory to the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019