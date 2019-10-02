|
|
Ralph E. Kutcher
New Berlin - Entered God's loving arms on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Age 90. Loving husband of Louellen (nee Stoeckmann). Thoughtful father of Steven (Nadine) Kutcher and Debra (John) Bierbach. Proud Papa of Jefferson (Amanda) Kutcher, Stephanie Kutcher, Nathaniel Kutcher, Michael (Sara) Bierbach, and Trisha Bierbach. Great-grandfather of Olivia Kutcher and a great-grandson due in November. Brother of Lawrence (Yvonne) Kutcher and Lila (James) Gorney. Also loved by other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Milan and Elizabeth Kutcher, and sisters, Luella (John) Schiess, Kathleen (Gerald) Olver, and Violet (Norvin) Casper.
Visitation at BLESSED SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 15250 W. Cleveland Ave. New Berlin, on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 4-6PM. Service at 6PM. A special thank you to caring staff at Vitas Ruth Hospice House and Aurora West Allis Medical Center ICU.
Ralph served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a part of the atomic bomb testing in Nevada. He retired from Allen Bradley after 40 years of service. He was a devoted member of Blessed Savior Lutheran Church for over 50 years. He was a passionate Green Bay Packers fan. He loved golfing, bowling, dartball, and hunting. Ralph was loved by all and his sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019