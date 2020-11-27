Ralph E. TautgesCedarburg - Born to Eternal Life November 25, 2020, age 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Paquette) Tautges. Loving dad of Alan (Colleen), Kevin (Annie), Jean (Kurt) Kielisch, Steven (Sally), Paul (Karen), and Craig (Tina) Tautges. Further survived by 21 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, cousins, many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, December 3, 2020 1:30 PM at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Rd.), Cedarburg. Interment St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery. In state on Thursday, at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Cedarburg, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the VFW Post #9202, of Germantown or to the church are appreciated.Ralph was a proud WWII Veteran who served in the U.S. Army 104th Infantry, 26th Division, European Theater, earning several medals and ultimately Honorable Discharge.