Ralph E. Weber
Watertown - Ralph E. Weber, 81, passed away on Sat., Nov. 9th, 2019 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Funeral Services will be held on Fri., Nov. 15th, 2019 at 5 p.m. at White Stone Church in Oconomowoc. Family and friends may gather at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com. Ralph is survived by his six children; Jodi (Clifford) Grunewald of Watertown, Jeff (Mary Beth) Weber of Grafton, Sandra Weber of Watertown, Carrie Meschke of Watertown, Kelly (John) Gartz of Dousman and Jackie (Chuck) Busalacchi of Reno, NV, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by brother, Michael (Joanne) Weber and sister, Kristy Weber, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019