Lehn, Ralph F. "Buddy" Found Peace Fri., April 5, 2019 age of 90. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria (nee Treutelaar). Loving father of Stephanie Lehn, Chris (Agnes) Lehn, Jacqueline (Clyde) Lofy and Candace Derksen. Cherished "Buddy" of Jason (Michelle) Lofy, Nichole (Jake) Multerer, Angela (Klaus) Lehn-Christensen, Larisa (Jimmy) Sioris, Katie Derksen and Nick Derksen. Great grandfather of Abigail, Ashley, Isabella, Colton and Iliana. Ralph was loved and will be remembered by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Fri April 12 at ST GREGORY THE GREAT PARISH, 3160 S. 63rd Street, Milwaukee from 10am-11am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 11am. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Ralph was a proud member of the Milwaukee Fire Department, retiring after 36 years of dedicated service. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Tudor Oaks for their compassionate care. To receive this obit text 1841831 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019