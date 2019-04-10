Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Lehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph F. "Buddy" Lehn

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ralph F. "Buddy" Lehn Notice
Lehn, Ralph F. "Buddy" Found Peace Fri., April 5, 2019 age of 90. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria (nee Treutelaar). Loving father of Stephanie Lehn, Chris (Agnes) Lehn, Jacqueline (Clyde) Lofy and Candace Derksen. Cherished "Buddy" of Jason (Michelle) Lofy, Nichole (Jake) Multerer, Angela (Klaus) Lehn-Christensen, Larisa (Jimmy) Sioris, Katie Derksen and Nick Derksen. Great grandfather of Abigail, Ashley, Isabella, Colton and Iliana. Ralph was loved and will be remembered by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Fri April 12 at ST GREGORY THE GREAT PARISH, 3160 S. 63rd Street, Milwaukee from 10am-11am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 11am. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Ralph was a proud member of the Milwaukee Fire Department, retiring after 36 years of dedicated service. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Tudor Oaks for their compassionate care. To receive this obit text 1841831 to 414-301-6422.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now