Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Rehorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph F. Rehorst

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ralph F. Rehorst Notice
Rehorst, Ralph F. Born to eternal life on March 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving husband of the late Elizabeth J. for 63 years. Dearest father of the late Kathryn (Paul) Zelus and David (Debbie) Rehorst. Loving grandpa of Jason and Aaron Zelus and Melissa (Zak) Wozniak. Further survived by his caregiver Meredith, sister-in-law Phyllis Rehorst, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ralph was a WWII US Army veteran in the 134th Infantry. Memorial Visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL - GREENFIELD from 10am until the Memorial Service at 11am. Inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Army Museum appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now