Rehorst, Ralph F. Born to eternal life on March 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving husband of the late Elizabeth J. for 63 years. Dearest father of the late Kathryn (Paul) Zelus and David (Debbie) Rehorst. Loving grandpa of Jason and Aaron Zelus and Melissa (Zak) Wozniak. Further survived by his caregiver Meredith, sister-in-law Phyllis Rehorst, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ralph was a WWII US Army veteran in the 134th Infantry. Memorial Visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL - GREENFIELD from 10am until the Memorial Service at 11am. Inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Army Museum appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019