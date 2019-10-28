Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
3722 S. 58th St.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
3722 S. 58th St.
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life October 26, 2019, age 94 years. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Thompson) for 67 years. Dear father of Dianne Dane, Jim (Kathy) Dane and the late Kathy (the late Joe) Vermiglio. Loving grandfather of Rachel (Cody) Faust, Jacob Krueger, Claire (Jake) Otto, Mark Krueger, Emma Krueger, Leah (Ryan) Grunewald, Teresa Dane, Tom (Molly) Vermiglio, Vince Vermiglio, Katy Vermiglio, and Ann (Raymond) Clark. Loving great-grandfather of Kaitlyn, Emma, Jack, Ally Jo, Winifred, George, Patrick and Eleanor. Also survived by other relatives and many baseball friends.

Visitation Friday, November 1, from 2-3 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th St., followed by a Funeral Mass at 3 PM. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
