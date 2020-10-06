Ralph "Sonny" GaedekeWest Allis - Found peace August 15,2020 at the age of 90 years. Reunited with his beloved wife of 63 years Arleen who passed away October 3, 2020. Loving dad of Diane (Steve) Imp, Darren Gaedeke and Dawn (Jim) Hana. Dear Papa of Katie Imp (Tony Thill), Andy Imp (Alex Vang) and Dan (Briqel) Imp. Brother of the late Richard ( the late Jean) Gaedeke, the late Dottie (the late Daryl) Giffin and Debbie (Robert) Fuchs. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War. Member of VFW Post #9159 and the American Legion Post. Retiree of Briggs & Stratton. Member of Good Shepherd's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Private services to be held with immediate family.