Ralph Grider Notice
Grider, Ralph Age 88 yrs. June 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Cornelia Grider. Loving father of Rickie Grider and Marta Terry. Brother of Maxine Garrett. Grandfather of Richard (Kristen) Grider, Tamara (Robert) Harris and Arthur Terry Jr. Great-Grandfather of Arthur Terry III, Maliya Harris, Jaiel Terry, Raegan Harris and Layia Grider. Also survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12 Noon at Wisconsin Memorial Park "South Chapel in the Family Center" 12875 W. Capitol Dr. The family is served by:

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2019
