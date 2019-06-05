|
|
Bjerke, Ralph H. On Friday, May 31, 2019 Ralph H. Bjerke of Mequon, Wisconsin began a new journey with Jesus. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Lorraine Bjerke, children William Bjerke and Gail Eells (Thomas), grandson Paul Eells and numerous family and friends. Visitation from 1:00pm until services at 3:00pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11313 North Riverland Road in Mequon. Please visit www:/schmidtandbartelt.com for more information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019