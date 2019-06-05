Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Bjerke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph H. Bjerke

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ralph H. Bjerke Notice
Bjerke, Ralph H. On Friday, May 31, 2019 Ralph H. Bjerke of Mequon, Wisconsin began a new journey with Jesus. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Lorraine Bjerke, children William Bjerke and Gail Eells (Thomas), grandson Paul Eells and numerous family and friends. Visitation from 1:00pm until services at 3:00pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11313 North Riverland Road in Mequon. Please visit www:/schmidtandbartelt.com for more information.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline