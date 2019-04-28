|
Hingiss, Ralph H Passed away April 25, 2019, age 87. Survived by his brother Howard (Betty), nephews and niece Mark (Cheryl) Hingiss, Kathy Kesner and Kevin (Jennifer) Hingiss, grand nephews and nieces Michael (Cara), Lindy, Samuel, Nolari and Gabe. Special friends Burnita Sampson and Jerry and Susan Brzycki. Ralph loved to travel, have breakfast with friends, watch old movies and grow beautiful flowers in his garden. Ralph retired from Milwaukee County where he worked for many years at the Children Detention Facility. Visitation Wednesday May 1, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 7626 W. Greenfield Ave. from 3 PM until time of Service at 5 PM. Private Entombment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019