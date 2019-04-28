Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Hingiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph H. Hingiss

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ralph H. Hingiss Notice
Hingiss, Ralph H Passed away April 25, 2019, age 87. Survived by his brother Howard (Betty), nephews and niece Mark (Cheryl) Hingiss, Kathy Kesner and Kevin (Jennifer) Hingiss, grand nephews and nieces Michael (Cara), Lindy, Samuel, Nolari and Gabe. Special friends Burnita Sampson and Jerry and Susan Brzycki. Ralph loved to travel, have breakfast with friends, watch old movies and grow beautiful flowers in his garden. Ralph retired from Milwaukee County where he worked for many years at the Children Detention Facility. Visitation Wednesday May 1, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 7626 W. Greenfield Ave. from 3 PM until time of Service at 5 PM. Private Entombment.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now