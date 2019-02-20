|
Kruse, Ralph H. Born February 17, 1922 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family four days short of his "97" birthday. Ralph was in the Navy, stationed in New York where he met his wife of 68 years before her passing. They had four children, 9 grand children and 7 great grandchildren. He worked as a machinist for 35 years at Norberg. He enjoyed camping for many years, bowling in leagues and playing cards with his friends. He liked working on cars and home repairs, watching sports and later in life visiting the casinos. He enjoyed his cocktails of Brandy Manhattans. He was a loving husband and a great father he will be truly missed. Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, February 25, 2019 from 10AM to 12 Noon. Funeral Service at Noon. Private entombment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019