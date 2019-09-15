Services
Brookfield - Age 87, of Brookfield, WI, formerly of Boston and Marco Island, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019. Loving husband and best friend of Justine (nee Cavanaugh). Father of Cathy (Lou) Martina, the late Gregory, Laura (John) Peck, Lynn, Amy and Beth. Grandfather lovingly called "Pops" by Jamie, Katie, Joseph, Connor (Lisa) and Carly. Caring brother of the late Ann (John) McHugh. Devoted son of the late Ralph and Esther Donnelly of Watertown, MA.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to join the family on Saturday, September 21st at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005. Visitation will take place from 9:30-11:00 AM, immediately followed by a Memorial Service. Private Interment. The family wishes to thank the caring staffs of Care-Age and Allay Home & Hospice, both in Brookfield, for their years of care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness, Attn: Tribute Gifts. Memorial donations can also be made online in Ralph's honor at www.fightingblindness.org. For additional information and to offer condolences/memories, please visit the Harder Funeral Home website.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
