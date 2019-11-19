|
Ralph L. Prom
Grafton - Passed away at this residence early Monday morning, November 18, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Ralph is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy, 3 daughters, Rhonda, Lisa (Jay) Dickmann and Jill (Nick) Doherty, 3 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 6:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St in Grafton. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 5:45pm. Interment church cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Parish or school or St. Jude's appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019