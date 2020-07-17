Ralph L. WestWest Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, July 14, 2020, age 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Beaumont). Dear father of Constance "Connie" (Jack) Crandell, Jo Anne (Norman) Kinley, Charles West, John (Lenore Hansen) West, Alison (John) Ridge and the late James West. Also survived by grandchildren great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home -West Allis 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First United Methodist Church - West Allis appreciated. Ralph was a proud WWII US Army Veteran and Marquette University Graduate, Class of 1953. Retired employee of Allis Chalmers / Siemen Corp. and Owner - Operator of RLW Services LLC. Former Alderman City of West Allis. Member of the Milwaukee Philatelic Society, the Italian Community Center and founding member of Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club.