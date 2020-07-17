1/1
Ralph L. West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph L. West

West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, July 14, 2020, age 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Beaumont). Dear father of Constance "Connie" (Jack) Crandell, Jo Anne (Norman) Kinley, Charles West, John (Lenore Hansen) West, Alison (John) Ridge and the late James West. Also survived by grandchildren great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home -West Allis 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First United Methodist Church - West Allis appreciated. Ralph was a proud WWII US Army Veteran and Marquette University Graduate, Class of 1953. Retired employee of Allis Chalmers / Siemen Corp. and Owner - Operator of RLW Services LLC. Former Alderman City of West Allis. Member of the Milwaukee Philatelic Society, the Italian Community Center and founding member of Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved