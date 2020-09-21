Ralph M. GroshekMilwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, September 12, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Eckendorf), of 62 years. Dear father of Jean, Karen (Jim) Eben, David (Debbie) and Paul (Sabrina). Cherished grandfather of Mariah, Bryce, Grant and Cecelia.Visitation and funeral services to be held on Saturday, Setpember 26, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74W13604 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Visitation, including a prelude of prayer and song, 9 - 10 am. Holy Mass of Christian Burial, 10 am. Interment to follow at the parish cemetery. For more information about Ralph's life, please see the website of Schmidt & Bartelt.