Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
Ralph M. Hoffmann


1926 - 2019
Ralph M. Hoffmann Notice
Hoffmann, Ralph M. Passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Bloomington, MN at age 93. He was born March 4, 1926, to Alfred C. and Florence M. Hoffmann in Milwaukee, WI. A native of Milwaukee, he lived in Eden Prairie, Minnesota for many years. Ralph graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served his country in northern Italy during World War II from 1944-1945. He was an entrepreneur and inventor who was self employed in various engineering companies. Dear father of Amy (Paul) Jarvis and Ben (Maggie) Hoffmann. Loving grandfather of Edward (Lindsay), Laura, Michael, Maddie, and Anna. Also survived by sisters-in-law Delores "Betty" (Lynn) Brown, Luella Keup, Carol Theisen, and Lorna Hoffmann. Also loved by Chris Factor, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, June, and brothers Paul Hoffmann and Thomas Hoffmann. Visitation at the Funeral home on Saturday, July 13, 1030AM-1145AM. Funeral Service at 12PM. Procession to Graceland Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
