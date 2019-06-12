Monfort, Ralph Monfort, Ralph, a resident at St. John's Manor in South Milwaukee, passed peacefully during his afternoon nap on Friday, May 10, 2019. Ralph was 88 years old. Ralph is survived by and preceded in death by far too many to list. He was a son, a brother, a father, a stepfather, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, a friend, and a good neighbor. Ralph married three times and was thrice a widower. He will be remembered for his easy-going nature, sense of humor, fidelity to his wives, and devotion to his two daughters. Ralph was born in Green Bay on May 19, 1930. He served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. After the service, Ralph moved to Milwaukee and made a career as a plasterer. He held a 60-year membership in the Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons' International Association. Ralph worked on many Milwaukee landmarks including the Alan-Bradley Clock Tower and the dinosaur exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum. A life-long card player, Ralph enjoyed draw poker, seven-card stud, and cribbage. He was an avid football fan, deer hunter, and fond of his Shih Tzu, Whiskers. Ralph's ashes were laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Kristin Bucek and her staff at St. John's Manor for all of their care and patience with Ralph in his final years.





