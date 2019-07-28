Services
Ralph N. Doran

Ralph N. Doran Notice
Doran, Ralph N. Passed away on July 25, 2019 just shy of his 95th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Finnegan) for 58 years. Loving father of the late Laura (Fred) Neubauer, Kathleen, Julia (Tom) Johnston, David (Debra) Doran. Proud grandfather of John, Elisabeth and the late Jenna Johnston; Steven, Emily and Michael Doran; Danielle, Michael, Eddie Neubauer and Noah Francois. Dear brother of Joan Bridell-Thompson and Donald (Fran) Doran. Ralph will be missed by many wonderful nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sisters Mary Doran and Gladys Thrush. Proud Veteran of WWII. Ralph was a proud graduate and star running back for the University of Iowa, earning honorable mention All Big Ten Honors. He was drafted by the New York Giants in 1949. Retired from Northwestern National and Germantown Mutual Insurance Companies. Visitation at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 9401 W. Donges Bay Road in Mequon on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 12 Noon until time of the Memorial Service at 1:30PM, followed by Military Honors and Inurnment.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
