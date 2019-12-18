|
Ralph R. Kucharski
Milwaukee - Passed away December 14, 2019 at the age of 95 years surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Virginia for 68 years. Dear father of the late Ralph and Pamela Kucharski and Sheila (Michael) Litza. Loving grandpa of Corey Kucharski and Melissa (John Jr.) McMahon.
Ralph proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS TUSCALOOSA CA-37. Also employed by the Louis Allis Company for 43 years.
Special thanks to Francis House Memory Care Unit at Franciscan Villa for their kind and compassionate care.
Private services were held. Interred at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019