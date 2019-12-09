Services
Milwaukee - October 9, 1955 - December 6, 2019 Ralph finally found peace. Beloved brother of Marla (Robert Dvorak), Alane, Roch (Holly Wilson), Ronald (Sharon) and Gina (Richard Tronecker) Stephens. Fun-loving uncle (and "Master Doll") to Kristin Lane, Karla Stephens, Kate (Aaron) Hoffman, Josef (Anna Stello) Dvorak, Keith Stephens and Anna Dvorak. Cousin to Mark (Paula), Linda and Matt Lemmer; John Baus; Skeets, Cathleen (Michael) Stevens-Lang, and Karen Stevens; Steve (Sue) and Scott (Sue) Dehne and Sue Hopper; Monica Bartley, Martha Sheridan, Mary Kluck, Paul Stephans, Francie Robbe and John Stephans. Nephew of David (Sande) Lemmer. Stepson of Suzanne Stephens, and stepbrother to Richard Romans. Preceded in death by his parents Robert Michael Stephens and Joan Marie Lemmer Stephens, cousin Bruce Stevens, and other relatives and friends.

Ralph graduated from James Madison High School in 1973. If you were at The Tracks in the '70's, you know him as DJ. His musical taste and knowledge go back to his work at Radio Doctors and 1812 Overture. He worked in sales, construction, trucking, and taverns. He lived in Los Angeles and Milwaukee.

We will miss his quick wit and sense of humor, his kind spirit, and his crazy memory for all things long ago. Our hearts are heavy, but his life was hard.

The family sends sincere thanks to his many friends, and the Community Care staff and providers, who cared for and about him over the years. No services will be held. Please honor his memory in a way that is meaningful to you.

Please see the Hartson Funeral Home website for more information and condolences.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019
