Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
13445 Hampton Ave
Brookfield, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
13445 Hampton Ave
Brookfield, WI
Ralph W. Schlei Notice
Ralph W. Schlei

Born to Eternal Life February 7, 2020 age 90 years. Beloved husband for 66 years to Lois (nee Leissring). Loving father of Rebecca (Tim) Jest, Jenny (Mike) Rieth and Todd (Jennie) Schlei. Dear grandpa of Nathan (Annina), Paul, Lisa (Ryan), Abby (James), Becky (Warren), Joel (Adrienne), Jeremy (Zanda), Kathryn (Jake), Josh (Emily), Jon, Zach, Hannah, Olivia and Maddie. Further survived by 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by 2 brothers and 9 sisters.

Visitation Saturday, February 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 13445 Hampton Ave, Brookfield from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Ralph served in the US Army during the post war occupation of Germany, he also owned and operated the Butler Beer Depot for over 30 years. Ralph enjoyed volunteering at Luther Manor, handing out Coffee, Cookies, jokes and was active in Pro-Life activities within the Milwaukee Area.

Ralph was a dearly loved husband, father and grandfather.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 12, 2020
