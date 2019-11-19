|
Ramon W. Mickle
Born January 25, 1943, died November 15, 2019. Lifetime resident of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, he attended St. Leo's Elementary School. He enjoyed local activities such as parades, community festivals, and playing bingo at various facilities in Wauwatosa and Milwaukee. He was an active participant in the Grand Avenue club in Milwaukee, and enjoyed his years living at Wilson Commons in Milwaukee. His last residence was Brookfield Rehabilitation Center.
Survivors include his sister and guardian, Carole (Ray) Yankus of New Berlin and the Villages, a brother Ronald of Thorp, Wisconsin, and he was an uncle to Judy and Joseph (Donna) of Thorp, Wisconsin, Julie Yankus of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and David (Jessica) Yankus of Phoenix, Arizona. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Wisconsin, Monday November 25, with visitation from 11:00 to 11:45 A.M., and Funeral Mass at 12:00 P.M. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019