New Berlin - (Née Juneau). Joined her beloved husband Harold into Eternal Life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the age of 87 years. Lovingly survived by her daughters Holly (Tom) Stachowiak, Paulette (Russ) Boie; sons Michael Champagne, Tim (Melissa) Champagne and Patrick Champagne, 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Robert (Joanne) and Ronald (Kathy) Juneau, and other relatives and friends.

Due to the Coronavirus, Memorial Service will be postponed. Please refer to our website for updates:






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2020.
