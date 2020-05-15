Ramona D. Kordus
Ramona D. Kordus

Muskego - (nee Hintz) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, May 13, 2020, age 86 years. Dear mother of Angela (James) Brindowski and Marie Ramona Kordus. Loving grandmother of Sarah (Jolon) Clark and Michael Brindowski. Cherished great-grandmother of Logan and Chloe Clark and Emily and Alyssa Brindowski. Dear sister of Ruth (Roman) Pindel. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Ramona enjoyed playing cards, watching sports, especially her beloved Green Bay Packers and socializing with family and friends. She was generous and kind and loved by all. At the beginning and end of each day Ramona always prayed for her family and those less fortunate. We Love You and We Will Never Forget You. Visitation Wednesday May 27, 2020 at the Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 11AM until 1PM. Longtime member of St. Leonard's Church-Muskego. Private interment Rural Home Cemetery. Retired Sales Coordinator for Pelton Casteel Company. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Leonard's Church appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
