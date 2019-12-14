|
Ramona M. Morales
Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Beloved sister of Josephine (David Sr.) Cortez. Loving aunt of Jeffrey (Judy) Cortez, David Jr (Jacqueline) Cortez and Jason Cortez. Ramona is also loved and will be missed by great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Ramona was preceded in death by her fiancé John Maio, nephew Donald Cortez, parents Frank and Josephine (née LaBarbera) and brother Joseph. Private services were held at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019