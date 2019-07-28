Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
SAINT MARTIN OF TOURS CATHOLIC CHURCH,
7963 So. 116th Street
Franklin, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
SAINT MARTIN OF TOURS CATHOLIC CHURCH,
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall C. Sherman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall C. Sherman Notice
Sherman, Randall C. July 21, 2019, age 78 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Sherman. Loving father of Craig (Michelle) Sherman, Erin (John Pusateri) Sherman, Kerry (Mitch) Bergquist, Devin Sherman, Steven (Wisaka Kanpanya) Ostrowski and Eugene (Kana) Ostrowski. Further survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brothers Patrick (Sherryl) Sherman and Rick (Wanda) Sherman, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Randy retired as a safety compliance officer with OSHA after 33 years, enjoyed classical music, woodworking, was an amazing cook, a master of puns and did a great Donald Duck voice. Memorial Gathering on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at SAINT MARTIN OF TOURS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7963 So. 116th Street, Franklin from 10am to 11am with a Memorial Mass at 11am. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or Sacred Heart appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline