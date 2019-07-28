|
Sherman, Randall C. July 21, 2019, age 78 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Sherman. Loving father of Craig (Michelle) Sherman, Erin (John Pusateri) Sherman, Kerry (Mitch) Bergquist, Devin Sherman, Steven (Wisaka Kanpanya) Ostrowski and Eugene (Kana) Ostrowski. Further survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brothers Patrick (Sherryl) Sherman and Rick (Wanda) Sherman, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Randy retired as a safety compliance officer with OSHA after 33 years, enjoyed classical music, woodworking, was an amazing cook, a master of puns and did a great Donald Duck voice. Memorial Gathering on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at SAINT MARTIN OF TOURS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7963 So. 116th Street, Franklin from 10am to 11am with a Memorial Mass at 11am. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or Sacred Heart appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019