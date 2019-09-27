|
Randall D. Crocker
Milwaukee - Randall D. Crocker passed away Sept. 23, 2019, a week before his 65th birthday. Beloved husband of Kathleen Allen and father of Margaret, he is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Mary Kay and Rick Roseneck and nieces Rachel and Julia and by extended family and dear friends. Randy was born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin and graduated from Edgewood High School. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree from Drake University in 1976 and his law degree from Marquette University in 1979.
He joined the Milwaukee law firm of von Briesen & Roper S.C. where he specialized in commercial, corporate and public law matters. He rose to the position of President and CEO in 2004 and led the firm through a period of rapid growth, more than doubling in size to over 350 employees in nine offices across Wisconsin.
Recognized by the publication "Best Lawyers in America" continuously since 1996, he was selected as its "Lawyer of the Year" three times and listed among the Wisconsin Super Lawyers three times. The Wisconsin Law Journal selected him as a "Leader in the Law" and he received numerous other professional awards during his career. He served as president of the Board of Governors of the 7th Circuit Bar Association and was a fellow of the Wisconsin Law Foundation and the American Bar Association. He lectured at the law schools of a number of prominent universities and colleges.
An active member of his community, he served as chairman of the Board of Directors of Discovery World, was a past Commodore of the Milwaukee Yacht Club, a Board Member and President of The Milwaukee Club and Bailli of the Milwaukee Chapter of the Confrerie of the Chaine des Rotisseurs, and served as a Board Member and Officer for the Pabst Theater Foundation and the Milwaukee Dancers Fund of the Milwaukee Ballet. He was a member of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Public Policy Forum and the Marquette Law School Board of Advisors.
Randy was an avid outdoorsman and often hunted duck and upland game with his boon companions, including his trusty chocolate lab Trixie. Those who know Randy will remember him as a Churchill buff and Anglophile as befitting a perfect gentleman and great lover of food and a good glass of Burgundy.
Friends and family will gather to share memories of Randy at a private gathering and he will be laid to rest in one of his favorite hunting fields. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Lakeshore Veterinary Services Pet Care Foundation, the Ruffed Grouse Society or the Milwaukee Dancers Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019