Barutha, Randall R. "Randy" After a lost battle with cancer, Randy passed away unexpectedly May 28, 2019 at the age of 50 years. Loving son of Ronald and the late Marcia. Humorous brother of RJ (Pattie), Amy and Ryan. Super fun uncle of Timmy (Sam), Joey, Michelle and Ronnie. Proud great uncle of Roman. Special friend of Peggy and Craig. Further survived by cousins and friends. Randy will be remembered for his great sense of humor, positive attitude and bringing laughter to others. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Angel On My Shoulder (P.O. Box 747, St. Germain, WI 54558), a charity very close to Randy, his mother and aunt Joanne's heart. Please visit The Funeral Home website for more information. Memorial Visitation Thursday, June 6 at ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 5 - 7:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019