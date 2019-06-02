Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Barutha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall R. "Randy" Barutha

Notice Condolences Flowers

Randall R. "Randy" Barutha Notice
Barutha, Randall R. "Randy" After a lost battle with cancer, Randy passed away unexpectedly May 28, 2019 at the age of 50 years. Loving son of Ronald and the late Marcia. Humorous brother of RJ (Pattie), Amy and Ryan. Super fun uncle of Timmy (Sam), Joey, Michelle and Ronnie. Proud great uncle of Roman. Special friend of Peggy and Craig. Further survived by cousins and friends. Randy will be remembered for his great sense of humor, positive attitude and bringing laughter to others. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Angel On My Shoulder (P.O. Box 747, St. Germain, WI 54558), a charity very close to Randy, his mother and aunt Joanne's heart. Please visit The Funeral Home website for more information. Memorial Visitation Thursday, June 6 at ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 5 - 7:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline