New Berlin - On June 9, 2020, Randall Janusz, loving husband, father and grandfather entered into the presence of Our Lord. Randy is survived by Jean (Nee Roedel), his High School sweetheart, and wife of over 55 years and two children Don (Lynn) Janusz and Deone (Greg) Parnell. Proud grandfather of Steve and Tyler Janusz, and Shaylee, Jake and Mikayla Parnell. Siblings Jim (Ginger) Janusz, and Katie (Jeff) Kress. Brother in law to John Roedel, Chris (Frances) Roedel, Mary (Chuck) Kevil and David Roedel. Further survived by many loving relatives and friends. Born in 1945 in Milwaukee, graduated from Boys Tech and was a longtime employee of Ladish Co. He received the Silver Snoopy award from NASA for his work in Aerospace. Due to present circumstances, there will be no funeral at this time






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
