Randall R. Reith

Randall R. Reith

Allenton - Age 73 years. Randy met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face after succumbing to heart conditions. Randy crafted Stained & Faceted Glass Windows for T.C. Esser Co., and was proficient in carpentry. He is survived by his wife Jolene of 55 years, children Amy (Paul), Robert (Becky), Lisa (the late Harry), Bill (Christy), grandchildren, Zachary, Ally, Hailey, Sarah, Anna, Joseph, Elizabeth, and Julia.

Visitation for Randy will be held Thurs., Jan. 23 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Sussex from 4 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northbrook Church in Richfield, WI are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
