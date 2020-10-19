Randee Matsoff
(Nee Berlin) Passed away on October 18, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved wife and best friend for 52 years of Martin Matsoff (AKA Toots, Honey or Matsoff). Loving mother of Marc (Jane) and Chuck (Angela) Matsoff. Proud grandmother of Helen (fiancé Aaron Ostrander), Madeline, Austin, T, Olivia and Blaze. Further survived by her sister and other best friend, Shelley (Todd) Parrish; sister-in-law, Judy Pinsker; brother-in-law, Alan (Judy) Matsoff; special cousin, John Lubotsky; special friends, Joann Kellman and Alana Fleming; together with nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and great friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Nanette Berlin; sister, Gayle (Robert) Riches; and brother, Jeffrey Berlin.
A special thank you to friend and doctor, Larry Pearson, for all of his wisdom and advice during these last eight years.
A Zoom memorial service will be held. For date, time and zoom link, please check the Goodman-Bensman website. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice
appreciated.