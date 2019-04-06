|
Benson, Randolph Lee On March 9, 2019, Randy Benson passed away at his home in Scottsdale, AZ, age 67. Born February 19, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN to Leland K. and Dolores Benson. He attended Alexander Ramsey High School in Roseville, MN graduating in 1970. Randy was a successful business owner, avid pilot and skilled skydiver, setting a World Record. He is known for his love of life and ability to make people laugh. Randy will be forever remembered by his Mother, Dolores Benson, brothers Steve (Donnis) Benson, Terry Benson, Dan (Patty Prince) Benson, sisters Susan Benson and Leslie Mescalero, nieces, nephews, dear friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. A Celebration of Life was held in Scottsdale on April 4th. Memorials to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 6, 2019