Randy L. Halverson
Greenfield - Entered into Eternal Life on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving and devoted husband of Christie (nee Pawlowski) for 45 years. Beloved father of Ryan, Kelly (Andrew) Pergande, William (DiAnna), Michael (Katelyn) and Jordan. Proud grandfather of Rachael, Cody, Madeline, James and Korben. Dear brother of James (Barb), Doris Simos and the late Dennis. Preceded in death by his parents James and June.
Randy was a proud and dedicated employee of We Energies for 44 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He will be sincerely missed by all.
Private burial at Good Hope Cemetery, A memorial service to celebrate his life will take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020