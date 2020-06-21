Randy Nehmer

Randy NehmerMilwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, June 16, 2020, age 58 years. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Watters). Dear father of David (Deana) Paszkiewicz, Nikki Paszkiewicz, Kasey Nehmer and Christopher Le Sieur. Loving grandfather of Angelina, Dominic, Joaquin, Giselle, Nicolasa Paszkiewicz, Alyiah Craven, Andrew Sabo and Alysse Rivas. Brother of Holly Koch. Brother-in-law of Karen Krimmer and David Watters. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until 8PM with Vigil Service at 7PM. Randy loved fishing, camping and all Wisconsin sports teams. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Kasey's Education appreciated.