Randy Oleson
Randy Oleson

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved husband of 40 years to Sandy (nee Marki) Oleson. Devoted father of Amanda (Michael) Lucas, SSGT Beau (Ashleigh) Oleson and Cole Oleson. Proud grandpa of Brielle Oleson and Natalie Lucas. Caring brother of Larry (Mary) Oleson, Cindy Oleson, Maigon (Rolly) Modene, Jodi (Patrick Smith) Oleson and the late Craig Oleson. Cherished uncle of many. Other "son" of Bernie Dahlgren. Preceded in death by his parents Rod and Marge Oleson. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Randy provided over 40 years of faithful service to Schlossmann's Automotive Group and his loyal customers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs. Randy was an avid Harley-Davidson rider and dairy farm enthusiast. He would have given anyone the shirt off his back if they asked for it.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
